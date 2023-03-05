Keep track of everything related to the Kentucky Wildcats’ run through the 2023 SEC Tournament.

Kentucky Wildcats Basketball in the 2023 SEC Tournament: Everything to know

The postseason is officially here for the Kentucky Wildcats, who will now begin SEC Tournament play in Nashville, Tennessee.

Under head coach John Calipari, Kentucky has won the SEC Tournament six times, the last being in 2018 when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Knox led the Cats to a championship win over Tennessee.

Speaking of, the Vols won the 2022 league tournament and are once again among the top favorites to win it this year.

All-time, Kentucky carries a 135-28 record in SEC Tournament games. However, they’ve lost three of their last four games there after winning four-straight titles. In fact, they’ve not won multiple tournament games since the 2017-18 season.

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Wildcats’ run through the 2023 SEC Tournament.