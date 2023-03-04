 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s massive win at Arkansas

Antonio Reeves leads the way by scoring a career-high to carry Kentucky to victory over Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks.

By BigBlueDrew
Matt Jones on Twitter

Playing the Arkansas Razorbacks inside Bud Walton Arena was going to be a challenging game no matter what team John Calipari put on the court.

But missing your two primary ball-handlers in Sahvir Wheeler and Cason Wallace made the Saturday afternoon match-up seem dire to say the least for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Going into one of the most hostile environments in the SEC without a point guard is obviously a recipe for disaster.

Despite being undermanned Kentucky came out swinging from the opening tip, somewhat literally.

Oscar Tshiebwe was involved in an early scuffle that almost sent him to the locker room early. Fortunately for the Cats he wasn’t ejected and proceeded to impose his will on the Razorbacks for the majority of the first half.

After a gritty performance, UK would take a 40-36 lead into the break with Antonio Reeves and Oscar Tshiebwe combining for 27 points.

Kentucky was 15-0 when leading at the half this season.

Whatever John Calipari said in the locker room — it worked.

Antonio Reeves and the Cats came out balling in the second half securing a double-digit lead.

By the 16:20 mark Reeves had totaled a jaw-dropping 26 points in a game where his team needed everything he could give offensively.

Kentucky would scrape and claw to maintain that lead. Oscar Tshiebwe fouled out with just under five minutes to play and UK holding onto a 69-61 lead.

More clutch play from Jacob Toppin and Antonio Reeves helped the Cats close this one out and come away with an 88-79 victory! The win gives Kentucky the No. 3 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament, so they’ll get the double-bye for some extra rest before playing late Friday night.

