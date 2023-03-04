Who wins Kentucky vs. Arkansas?

We have reached the final regular season game of the season. Through all the ups and downs, highs and lows, we have reached it.

The Kentucky Wildcats travel to Fayetteville for a rematch with the Razorbacks and Kentucky fighting for their double-bye in Nashville.

Off the heels of a brutal home loss to Vanderbilt, the Wildcats will look to close the regular season out on a high note, with or without Cason Wallace.

Kentucky lost last season’s trip to Fayetteville and lost the previous matchup in Rupp just a few short weeks ago.

Arkansas comes into the game on a two-game skid, dropping games to Alabama and Tennessee. Sitting at 19-11, the Hogs could be potentially for their NCAA tournament life.

This time around, however, Kentucky will have to face freshman Nick Smith Jr., who missed the previous matchup due to injury.

So who wins the season finale?