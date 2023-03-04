Kentucky vs. Arkansas game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats are set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 2 pm ET at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it live online with CBS Sports Live.

It’s the last game of the regular season, and the Cats could really use a win to close it out. If they do, they guarantee themselves the three seed in the SEC Tournament and potentially creep back to the 5/6 seed range for the NCAA Tournament.

Losing to Vanderbilt was a tough setback, but Kentucky is still going to make the Big Dance. Cason Wallace’s injury doesn’t seem to be serious, but there are still question marks around him playing today. The Cats simply can’t afford to lose him, especially with Sahvir Wheeler seemingly out for the rest of the season.

