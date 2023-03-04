SEC Tournament bracket, TV schedule, and final league standings

The 2023 SEC Tournament is set.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, winners of the regular-season crown at 16-2 in league play, will be the No. 1 overall seed in next week’s tournament, which takes place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Kentucky Wildcats finished 12-6 overall in SEC play and earned the 3-seed in next week’s tournament. They’ll play the winner of 11-seed Georgia/14-seed LSU vs. 6-seed Vanderbilt in the late game Friday night in Nashville.

Texas A&M, easily the SEC’s biggest surprise this year, finished 15-3 in league play to earn the 2-seed.

The second-biggest surprise in the SEC is likely the Missouri Tigers, who finished 11-7 and earned the 4-seed.

Here is how the final SEC bracket looks following Saturday’s results.

2023 SEC Tournament Bracket and TV Schedule*

Wednesday, March 8

First round

Game 1: 12-seed South Carolina vs. 13-seed Ole Miss, 7 pm (SEC Network)

Game 2: 11-seed Georgia vs. 14-seed LSU, 9 pm (SEC Network)

Thursday, March 9

Second round

Game 3: 8-seed vs. 9-seed, 1 pm (SEC Network)

Game 4: 5-seed Tennessee vs. Game 1 winner, 3 pm (SEC Network)

Game 5: 7-seed vs. 10-seed, 7 pm (SEC Network)

Game 6: 6-seed Vanderbilt vs. Game 2 winner, 9 pm (SEC Network)

Friday, March 10

Quarterfinals

Game 7: 1-seed Alabama vs. Game 3 winner, 1 pm (ESPN)

Game 8: 4-seed Missouri vs. Game 4 winner, 3 pm (ESPN)

Game 9: 2-seed Texas A&M vs, Game 5 winner, 7 pm (SEC Network)

Game 10: 3-seed Kentucky vs. Game 6 winner, 9 pm (SEC Network)

Saturday, March 11

Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 pm (ESPN)

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3 pm (ESPN)

Sunday, March 12

SEC Championship Game

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 pm (ESPN)

*Note: You can stream the entire SEC Tournament using WatchESPN.

2023 SEC Tournament Odds

Here are every team’s odds of winning the SEC Tournament according to Team Rankings.

Recent SEC Basketball Tournament Champions