Josh Pastner is a serious contender to replace KT Turner, per report

The assistant coach carousel has already started spinning for the Kentucky Wildcats, as John Calipari already has one assistant spot to fill this offseason.

KT Turner, joined the staff last offseason he came to Lexington from the University of Oklahoma. Now, he is heading back to the southwest and has been named the head coach of UT-Arlington.

With message boards and Twitter spouting off names since the news dropped before the NCAA Tournament, it appears that one very familiar name could end up back on Calipari’s staff. That would be none other than, Josh Pastner.

According to Kyle Tucker of The Athletic, Pastner is a “serious candidate” to fill that spot on the staff currently.

— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 31, 2023

The former head coach at Memphis and Georgia Tech is no stranger to Coach Cal. If you remember, he is actually the person who signed Calipari’s first Kentucky contract as a witness in 2009. Pastner was even set to join Calipari’s first staff in Lexington. That is until Memphis hired him to replace Calipari.

It now seems that it could come full circle and Pastner finally be on the bench in Lexington after 14 years.

There doesn't appear to be a set timeframe as to when this news could become official, but it sounds like things are moving in that direction.

Let’s just hope the face shield makes the move from Atlanta as well.

