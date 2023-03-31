Michigan star Hunter Dickinson enters the transfer portal; Kentucky should pursue

The transfer portal is heating up in college basketball and another major name just entered the portal.

Joe Tipton of On3 Sports reported that Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal.

Dickinson just finished his third season with Michigan where he averaged 18.5 points and a career-high 9.0 rebounds per game. He also chipped in 1.5 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest.

For his career, Dickinson has averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while accumulating 149 career blocks.

After the news broke, Travis Branham of 247 Sports noted that Dickinson took an unofficial visit to Kentucky during his time in high school and that this could be something to watch.

Hunter Dickinson took an unofficial visit to Kentucky during his time in high school.



Could be something to watch. https://t.co/dBtC3ooHgq — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 31, 2023

It feels like trying to land Dickinson is something that John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have to do as he could be a crucial veteran post presence to pair with the No.1 overall recruiting class that is coming in.

Will see what happens. For now, check out some highlights of Dickinson in action!

