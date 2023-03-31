Friday Headline: Sports Betting in Kentucky Edition

Finally, Kentucky has caught up to their bordering states by passing HB 551 to legalize sports betting on Thursday evening. The bill needed 23 votes and passed 25-12. Those who voted yes and those who voted no can be seen below in Joe Sonka’s tweet.

HB 551 to legalize sports betting in Kentucky passes 25-12. #kyga23 pic.twitter.com/fCMfrf9Vrb — Joe Sonka (@joesonka) March 30, 2023

Governor Andy Beshear will now need to sign the bill (which he’s said he will do) and then the path to sports betting will officially be underway.

This step forward will lead to more tax dollars for the state of Kentucky and keep citizens of Kentucky from having to cross a state border to place a sports bet. If people don’t have to visit a bordering state to place a bet, it also means any additional spending they would have done while placing that sports bet (eating, convenience store, other entertainment) will now be done in Kentucky where Kentucky businesses will now receive that business.

Sportsbooks will inevitably pop up at places such as Churchill Downs, Keeneland, Oak Grove Racing & Gaming, Red Mile, The Mint Gaming Hall, Ellis Park, Kentucky Speedway, Turfway Park, etc.

There will of course be the popular sports betting apps that will surely make their way to Kentucky, such as Draftkings, FanDuel, BetMGM, William Hill, etc.

Tweet of the Day

"Dan I will tell your right now, the #Lakers are going to win the Western Conference."



-@SIChrisMannix bold prediction



Full interview: https://t.co/yC0b9ZD4Gu pic.twitter.com/ohcuIvYEh1 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 30, 2023

Anthony Davis to the NBA Finals?

Headlines

