Should Kentucky pursue VCU transfer Ace Baldwin?

The bigger picture of players who will be entering the transfer portal is starting to take shape as Final Four weekend has arrived.

With it seeming like the Kentucky Wildcats will take a guard and a big man in the transfer portal this year, one of the better options for the Cats entered his name into the portal on Thursday.

That would be VCU guard Ace Baldwin, who took to his Twitter page to announce the news.

Out of Baltimore (MD), Baldwin will arrive at his new home as a senior next season. Kentucky actually recruited Baldwin coming out of high school, though a scholarship offer never came.

Baldwin led the Rams to an impressive season in the A-10 this past year, in which he was named A-10 Player of the Year, as well as A-10 Defensive Player of the Year. He finished the season averaging 12.7 points per game on 42% shooting from the field and 34% from three-point range. He also added 5.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game.

With Kentucky already bringing in freshmen DJ Wagner and Robert Dillingham at the lead guard spots, pairing a veteran player like Baldwin next to the talented freshman could be a dangerous tandem in the SEC. Add in his defensive prowess, and Baldwin fits the mold of guards that John Calipari typically likes to add.

There hasn't been any reported contact yet, but one should assume he will get plenty of schools reaching out in the coming days.

Should Kentucky be one of them?

