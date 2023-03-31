The end of the college basketball season has finally arrived.

In what’s been an up-and-down season for many programs across the country, the Big Dance has given us three teams making their first trip to the Final Four.

Let's start with the opening matchup on Saturday night in what will be the final weekend of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

FAU vs San Diego State

Many may be thinking this is a Cinderella story matchup, especially with the Florida Atlantic Owls making it all the way to Houston as a 9-seed. In reality, FAU has been one of the best teams in the country throughout the entire season, as evidenced by their 35-3 overall record.

A good offense of the Owls though will now go head-to-head with an elite defensive team in SDSU.

The Aztecs will look to continue riding the momentum they gained last weekend after upsetting Alabama in the Sweet 16, as they held an elite Crimson Tide offense to 64 points and 32% shooting in the KFC Yum Center last Friday night, then used a similar effort to beat Creighton for a spot in the program’s first Final Four appearance.

It may be two programs that many thought would not be here at this point of the season, but now one will be playing for a National Title on Monday night.

Should be a fun opening Final Four game.

UCONN vs. Miami (FL)

The Huskies and the Hurricanes to end the Final Four should be a battle till the final buzzer.

For Miami, it’s been elite guard play that has taken the Hurricanes to Houston for their first Final Four berth in program history. They will need that to continue on Saturday as Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack look to carry the load to push Miami to the title game on Monday night.

But now UCONN stands in their way. Looking for their fifth title in program history, whenever the Huskies make a run late into March, it seems they typically win the thing. After they dismantled Gonzaga this past Saturday, the Huskies are the clear-cut favorite to win it all.

Gonna be a fun weekend in Houston.

Who do you have winning this weekend? Let us know in the comments section!