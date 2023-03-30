Brennan Canada returning to UK

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting someone back for next season!

On Thursday, senior guard Brennan Canada announced he was returning for the 2023-24 college basketball season. He will do so by utilizing the free COVID-19 year.

Canada made the announcement on Instagram.

“I know I could’ve had other opportunities, but this is the only place I want to play college basketball. Let's run it back one more year,” Canada wrote.

Canada returns to UK, despite going through Senior Night festivities this past season.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Canada joined UK as a walk-on for the 2019-20 season before being awarded a scholarship in January of 2023. It’s unclear if he’ll be back on scholarship next season, though that seems likely since John Calipari typically has several open scholarships each season.

“Unbelievable teammate and student and has brought so much to our teams in practice,” Calipari said of Canada when he was put on scholarship. “I think it’s about time we put him on scholarship!! Thank you for what you do for us, Brennan!!”

In high school, the Kentucky native was an All-10th Region First-Team pick after averaging 15.0 points and 9.5 boards per game as a senior at George Rogers Clark. He totaled 1,371 points and 776 boards during his high school career.

In March of 2022, Canada was inducted into UK’s Frank G. Ham Society of Character, which honors student-athletes who have shown an extraordinary commitment to academic excellence, athletic participation, personal development, career preparation, and serving as a role model.

For his college career, Canada has totaled nine points, two rebounds, one assist, one block, one steal, and one made three-ball over four seasons.

Welcome back!