Dalton Knecht drawing interest from Kentucky Basketball

We have our second confirmed report of a transfer that the Kentucky Wildcats have reached out to!

Late Thursday night, college basketball reporter Sean Paul reported that Kentucky has reached out to Northern Colorado guard Dalton Knecht.

Paul added that other big-name programs to reach out include the UCLA Bruins, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, and Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Knecht has one season of eligibility left via the COVID year.

A 6-foot-6, 200-pound Knecht began his college career at Northeastern Junior College in Colorado for two years, then transferred to Colorado for the 2021-22 season. As a junior with the Buffalo, he averaged 8.9 points (43.6% from the field and 36.1% shooting from deep), 3.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 24.1 minutes per game.

As a senior this past season, Knecht was one of the top scorers in college basketball at 20.2 points per game (47.9% from the field and 38.1% from deep) to go with 7.2 boards and 1.8 assists per outing. One of his notable performances was going for 12 points (3/7 shooting) and 11 boards in a loss at Baylor.

For his efforts, Knecht earned All-Big Sky Second Team honors.

Knecht becomes the third confirmed transfer that Kentucky is interested in, joining North Carolina Tar Heels forward Puff Johnson.

Check out some highlights of Knecht in action.

