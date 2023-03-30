Kentucky gets predictions to land top 15 recruit Cutter Boley

Momentum appears to be growing for the Kentucky Wildcats to land the No. 12 overall player in the 2025 class and the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky.

Cutter Boley is currently ranked as the No. 2 overall quarterback in the 2025 class, according to Rivals, and the Cats just picked up a FutureCast prediction from Justin Rowland.

On top of Rowland’s prediction, On3’s Adam Luckett logged a prediction for the Cats with 60% confidence. On3’s recruiting prediction machine now gives the Cats an 88.1% chance of landing Boley.

Last season, Boley threw for 3,901 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in his debut season for Lexington Christian Academy.

Boley has taken multiple visits to Kentucky this spring. He’s also visited with the Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

There are rumors that Boley may graduate early and head to college after his season this fall.

Boley is one of the highest-ranked players this state has ever produced, so keeping him in Lexington would be a massive recruiting win for Mark Stoops that also puts the future of the quarterback room in good hands.

