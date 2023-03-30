5 Wildcats crack On3 NIL’s top 100

The Kentucky Wildcats have a strong football and basketball program. While the Big Blue Nation has been wildly known for being a basketball school, the arrival of Will Levis in 2021 started to turn the football program around.

Nonetheless, John Calipari has four five-star recruits coming to the Bluegrass state this upcoming season. All four were featured in On3’s NIL 100, which ranks the top player NIL valuations in college sports.

Rob Dillingham sat atop the list for Kentucky, coming in at No. 36. He has an $846,000 NIL valuation. DJ Wagner Jr. at 56, Justin Edwards at 81, and Aaron Bradshaw at 85 rounded out the five-star Cats coming to Lexington.

Dillingham sits at No. 13 in 247 Sports Class of 2023 rankings with Bradshaw at No. 2, Edwards at No. 3, and Wagner at No. 4.

The other Kentucky standout that made the list was Devin Leary, the NC State transfer that is set to be at the helm of the football program. His valuation is set at $494,000.

While many are a fan of what NIL is doing for college sports, it certainly has its naysayers as well. There has been an ongoing dialogue in Congress for universal policies regarding the relatively new change.

Nonetheless, it is in the best interest of the players to have NIL capabilities, and it doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.