Thursday Headlines: DJ Wagner Shines Again Edition

Future Kentucky Wildcat DJ Wagner continues to show out.
On Tuesday, Wagner played in the McDonald’s All-American game, where he scored 19 points in the second half and was named co-MVP of the game.
On Wednesday, Wagner played with his Camden team in a new national tournament called The Throne Championship.
Wagner led Camden to victory, including hitting this stepback three with about 10 seconds on the clock that gave Camden the lead.
DJ Wagner, who was named the McDonald's All-American Game MVP less than 24 hours ago, just hit a game-winning, stepback triple for Camden in the first round of The Throne Championship.— Zack Geoghegan (@ZGeogheganKSR) March 30, 2023
Kid is TOUGH. pic.twitter.com/nujeG2UqiQ
It’s pretty impressive that Wagner played in that game after just playing in the McDonald’s Game the night before, but I think it also shows the competitiveness he possesses which will be a valuable trait when he makes his way to Lexington.
Really looking forward to seeing DJ in blue and white.
Tweet of the Day
2018-19 Kentucky was loaded with NBA Talent— Blue Chips (@UKBlueChips) March 29, 2023
Immanuel Quickley
PJ Washington
Tyler Herro
Keldon Johnson
Nick Richards pic.twitter.com/md0ufpfKiM
These guys are killing it in the league.
Headlines
UK Spring Practice is about reestablishing a mindset - Herald Leader
Cats gotta get that chip back on their shoulder.
How did former Cats fare at new schools? - Cats Pause
Keion and Bryce had good years.
Opinions vary on Will Levis - KSR
It’s a mystery where Levis will end up in the draft.
Lamar Jackson is addressing injury concerns head-on - ESPN
Lamar hasn’t been shy on social media.
Bronny James has an NIL value around $7M - Bleacher Report
Bronny will be making big money in college.
Mark Madsen will be the next coach at Cal - Yahoo
His days of dancing at Laker championship parades should be included in any hype videos.
Panthers reportedly choosing between Young and Stroud - CBS
Which QB will go first?
