Thursday Headlines: DJ Wagner Shines Again Edition

Future Kentucky Wildcat DJ Wagner continues to show out.

On Tuesday, Wagner played in the McDonald’s All-American game, where he scored 19 points in the second half and was named co-MVP of the game.

On Wednesday, Wagner played with his Camden team in a new national tournament called The Throne Championship.

Wagner led Camden to victory, including hitting this stepback three with about 10 seconds on the clock that gave Camden the lead.

DJ Wagner, who was named the McDonald's All-American Game MVP less than 24 hours ago, just hit a game-winning, stepback triple for Camden in the first round of The Throne Championship.



It’s pretty impressive that Wagner played in that game after just playing in the McDonald’s Game the night before, but I think it also shows the competitiveness he possesses which will be a valuable trait when he makes his way to Lexington.

Really looking forward to seeing DJ in blue and white.

