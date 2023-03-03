Kentucky Baseball alters weekend series due to weather

The forecast for heavy rain in the Lexington area has caused Friday’s baseball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Indiana State Sycamores to be canceled.

The Bat Cats will now play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 pm ET. Both games will be nine innings. There will be 40 minutes between games. The finale is still set for Sunday at 1 pm ET. All three games can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Tickets for Friday’s game will now be valid on Saturday afternoon. Fans who purchased single-game tickets for Friday, March 3rd, have the option to trade their tickets for Sunday’s game vs. Indiana State if they cannot attend Saturday’s game.

Go to the Kentucky Proud Park ticket office upon arrival to exchange at the game or reach out to the UK Ticket Office at (859) 257-1818 (option 4).

Who says there are no baseball highlights today? A look back at the Morehead State win. pic.twitter.com/x01Oy5p6FY — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 3, 2023

