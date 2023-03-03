Bracketology roundup for Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats had a chance to secure the 3-seed for the SEC Tournament and get their 5th win in a row on Wednesday night but came up just short against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Heading into that matchup, the Cats were on the rise in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology, as they were up to a No. 6 seed and had a very favorable path in the South Region.

Following the loss, the Cats have slightly dropped in Lunardi’s latest update, as they are now a No. 7-seed.

However, the Cats are still projected to the South Region, but their first and second-round games would be taking place in Denver.

According to Lunardi, the Cats’ path to the Final Four would be.

As for other Bracketology projections, CBS Sports also has Kentucky has a No. 7 seed but in the West Region with their first and second-round games still taking place in Denver.

Bracketville joins CBS Sports in sending Kentucky to the West Region as a No. 7-seed on their way to Denver.

Blogging the Bracket has the Cats as a No. 7-seed in the South Region with their first weekend landing them in Columbus.

USA Today dropped Kentucky all the way down to a No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region also on their way to Denver for the first weekend.

The Athletic is the highest on the Cats right now as they still have them as a No. 6-seed in the West Region with their first weekend landing them in Des Moines.

Kentucky will have a chance to get back in the conversation for a No. 6-seed or higher with their matchup against Arkansas on Saturday and how well they do in the SEC Tournament next week.