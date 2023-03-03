3 future Wildcats named All-Americans

The Kentucky Wildcats have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class coming to Lexington next season. It will be headlined by Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner; however, those are just two of the four five-star recruits.

That doesn’t even mention the lone four-star recruit, Reed Sheppard. Kentucky is going to be flush with high-level talent. As for Wagner, Edwards and fellow five-star recruit Aaron Bradshaw, they were all listed on the Naismith All-America Teams.

Wagner and Edwards were First Team members with Bradshaw being on the Third Team. The nation’s top recruit per 247 Sports in the 2023 recruiting class is Isaiah Collier. He is headed to the University of South Carolina.

After him though, it goes Bradshaw, Edwards, and Wagner at 2-4 with Robert Dillingham of Overtime Elite, also committed to Kentucky, at No. 13. That is an absolute juggernaut of a class right here, posting 4 of the top 13 recruits.

The Wildcats will have a nice variety of talent coming to the Bluegrass State. Bradshaw is a 7-foot center while Wagner is the best combo guard in the class and Edwards is a small forward, coming in at 6-foot-7.

The size, rebounding, athleticism and then shooting with Sheppard should equate to a team that is able to rival for the top spot in the SEC.

With the team also potentially retaining guys like Chris Livingston, the Cats could easily enter as a top-10 team in the nation to start the 2023-2024 season.

Will that be enough for the Wildcats to return to being one of the most feared teams in the nation next season?