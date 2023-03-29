Sahvir Wheeler says goodbye to Kentucky

The first domino in regard to player decisions for the Kentucky Wildcats came earlier this week, as Sahvir Wheeler entered the transfer portal to play his final year of collegiate eligibility outside of Lexington.

On Wednesday, Wheeler took to Instagram to say goodbye to his teammates, coaches, and the BBN.

“For the past two years you all have been nothing short of amazing,” Wheeler wrote. “Some of my greatest memories that I will take away from my time at Kentucky will be my time spent interacting with the fans. The community service opportunities that I was able to participate in with you all were invaluable, and I will always be thankful.

“To my teammates, we have made so many memorable moments. We competed every day, committed to making each other better, and I would not change that experience. Each one of you has made an impact on me, and I consider you all brothers for life. Playing alongside of you guys has truly been a dream come true.

“To Coach Cal and all the staff, thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent such a prominent university. With that being said, I look forward to graduating from the University of Kentucky this May and have entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.”

It was a turbulent year for Wheeler as he battled injuries and some on-court struggles. Despite all of that, the senior guard once again was one of the top assist leaders in the SEC.

It didn't end with an NCAA run, but best of luck to Sahvir at his next stop!

