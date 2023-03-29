Should UK pursue K-State transfer Ismael Massoud?

The offseason for the Kentucky Wildcats is starting to kick off, as the staff is starting to evaluate talent that enters the transfer portal to help fill out the roster for next season.

With the expectation that the Cats will look to add two players (one guard & one big man), one modern big has decided that he will look for a new home next season.

Unfortunately for the BBN, it is the player that hit the dagger three to beat UK in the NCAA Tournament.

Ismael Massoud, a Kansas State transfer, took to his Twitter page this afternoon to announce the transfer news.

Originally out of New York, Massoud has spent the last two seasons in Manhattan (KS) playing for the Wildcats. He will have one year of eligibility remaining, as he will head to his new school as a graduate transfer.

This past year for K-State, Massoud averaged 5.4 PPG, but shot a solid 42% from deep. After only scoring three points against Kentucky in the tournament several weeks back, he put up much more impressive stats thereafter, including 15 points against Michigan State in the Sweet 16.

Massoud is a modern-day stretch 4. With the incoming freshman class that has shown the ability to get to the rim and finish, it seems John Calipari will be looking to add shooters to help finish off this roster.

Will Massoud be one of those players they go after?

