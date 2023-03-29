UK announces 2023 men’s basketball camp schedule

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball camps are making a return this summer!

On Wednesday, the school announced there will be six opportunities for young fans to camp with the Cats this summer. John Calipari and his staff will host these camps at the University of Kentucky this summer.

There will be three camps for Father/Son, one Father/Daughter, one Overnight session, and a “Camp Cal” to give several options for kids of all ages to attend and learn from the Hall of Fame coach.

The following camp options will be available this season:

Father-Son Camps

Dates: June 9-10, June 16-17, June 23-24

June 9-10, June 16-17, June 23-24 Where: University of Kentucky

University of Kentucky Open to: Boys ages 7-17 and their fathers

Boys ages 7-17 and their fathers Price: Overnight ($205 per person); Commuter ($185 per person)

Father-Daughter Camp

Dates: June 18

June 18 Where: University of Kentucky

University of Kentucky Open to: Girls ages 7-17 and their fathers

Girls ages 7-17 and their fathers Price: $120 per person

Overnight Camp

Dates: June 11-14

June 11-14 Where: University of Kentucky

University of Kentucky Open to: Boys ages 7-18

Boys ages 7-18 Price: Overnight ($495 per person); Commuter ($390 per person)

“Camp Cal”

Dates: June 19-22

June 19-22 Where: University of Kentucky

University of Kentucky Open to: Boys ages 7-18, must be a commuter

Boys ages 7-18, must be a commuter Price: $435 per person

Check out the full press release for more details!