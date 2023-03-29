DJ Wagner agrees to NIL deal with Lex Exotics

The Kentucky Wildcats will have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class coming to the Bluegrass State this fall.

That class will be headlined by DJ Wagner. While Wagner is the No. 3 overall recruit, he’s the biggest name joining Kentucky. Aaron Bradshaw and Justin Edwards are a few other names to keep an eye on.

As for Wagner, he recently inked a NIL deal with Lex Exotics, a Lexington exotic car club. The young guard announced his partnership on Instagram, a collaborative post with the company. Here’s the post made by both parties.

This comes as Wagner put on a show at Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American Game, scoring 19 points, all in the second half, to carry the East Team to a 109-106 win over the West Team.

Wagner is one of the most high-profile recruits arguably to ever be recruited by Calipari, so after a Round of 32 exit in the NCAA Tournament, expectations will be high for the star from New Jersey.

Let’s hope both fans and Lex Exotics are right about the hype Wagner will bring to Big Blue Nation.

