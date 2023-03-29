Wednesday Headlines: McDonald’s All-American Cats Edition

Who else is ready for the 2023-2024 Kentucky Wildcats basketball season?

March Madness hasn’t even concluded yet and Kentucky fans have to be itching to watch next year’s team. The Wildcats are loaded with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country with some of the better recruits Kentucky has been able to land over the last decade. Four of those recruits played in the McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday night and fans had to be impressed.

Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner, and Justin Edwards played for the East team, while Reed Sheppard played for the West team. It was a rather quiet first half for Bradshaw, Wagner, and Edwards. However, the three played a major role in fueling the East team’s comeback victory over the West team, 109-106.

The East team had three Wildcats. Wagner was named MVP with 19 points (all in the second half), three assists, two rebounds and as many steals. Bradshaw also had a big game, scoring 18 points and grabbing eight boards. Edwards continued to show just how great of an all-around player he is with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and as many steals.

Sheppard was on the West team and scored four points while grabbing as many rebounds and dishing three assists with two steals.

All four recruits played considerably well and appear to be just what Kentucky basketball needed. There was a lot of talent on the floor, but it was clear in the second half that Kentucky has a highly gifted recruiting class coming in for next season.

Check out some highlights below from Tuesday night’s game.

Kentucky connection



Wagner ➡️ Edwards pic.twitter.com/uXRf86Bh3o — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 29, 2023

Reed Sheppard all by himself pic.twitter.com/0bM5d3aTsU — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 29, 2023

DJ's heating up



3-pointer + steal & score pic.twitter.com/fCdbggXHU2 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 29, 2023

Aaron Bradshaw is putting in WORK pic.twitter.com/TNlMroQdDH — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 29, 2023

Justin to DJ on the break pic.twitter.com/dPAHb1O7iJ — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 29, 2023

Tweet of the Day

PJ Washington went off tonight



43 PTS (career-high)

6 REB

5 AST

16-24 FG

W pic.twitter.com/Xiq5zwLaZ1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2023

A great night for future and former Wildcats!

