Aaron Bradshaw gets strong praise from fellow McDonald’s All-Americans

The McDonald’s All-American game is scheduled for Tuesday night, but a Kentucky Wildcats signee has been getting a ton of praise in the scrimmages and practices leading up to the game.

Aaron Bradshaw is currently ranked as the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 overall center, according to 247 Sports’ Composite rankings.

During Monday’s media day, other McDonald’s All-Americans were asked to point out a player who has impressed them the most. Several of the top players gave Bradshaw as their answer.

On3 has all the quotes, and here is what some of the top recruits had to say.

Michigan State commit Xavier Booker: “Definitely Aaron Bradshaw, for sure. I’ve never really played against him; actually, I did play against him in Virginia, but I didn’t really guard him. I got to guard him yesterday, and he’s really good, definitely versatile.” Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako: “AB (has impressed me). I already knew how he played because I played AAU with him. But I feel like he grew tremendously throughout the year, being able to hit shots. He’s shooting it better and taking a better shot selection.” Oregon commit Kwame Evans Jr.: “I’d probably say Aaron Bradshaw (impressed me this week). Being able to shoot it like that with how tall he is. He’s taller than me and can shoot it; that’s crazy. He was doing this one drill where he came down and made five straight threes from the corner; that was crazy.”

It sounds like the Kentucky Wildcats are getting one of the best players in the country for next season and someone that could stretch the floor putting a lot of pressure on defenders.

Be sure to check out the full On3 article for more insight into what fellow 2023 recruits are saying about Aaron Bradshaw.

