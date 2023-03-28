Tuesday Headlines: Kentucky Baseball Rising Edition

They may have lost Sunday’s game to Alabama, but Kentucky baseball continues to rise with their mightily impressive start to the season. The Bat Cats are 21-3 and had won 17 straight prior to their loss on Sunday. Kentucky is now ranked No. 18 in D1Baseball (last week’s ranking was 22nd) and No. 18 in Baseball America (last week’s ranking was 25th).

Head coach Nick Mingione and his team struggled last season in RPI (based upon a team’s wins and losses and its strength of schedule). But this year, Kentucky is currently No. 1 in that category. Kentucky has scored less than four runs just twice this year, which speaks volumes to how well their offense is playing considering the tough pitching of the Southeastern Conference.

Kentucky is on the road tonight in Bowling Green for a matchup against Western Kentucky University. Afterwards the Wildcats will return to Lexington for a three-game home stand against the Missouri Tigers this weekend with the first of those three games on Friday night.

Kentucky improved to 19-2 on the season.

