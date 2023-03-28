Justin Edwards is confident about what Kentucky can accomplish next season

The 2023 McDonald’s All-American game will be taking place this week with 4 future Kentucky Wildcats taking the court.

Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner, and Reed Sheppard were all named McDonald’s All-Americans.

On Monday, the players participated in media day and Edwards expressed a lot of confidence about the Cats next season.

“I think we can accomplish a lot. I think we can win a national championship and Cal can go back to playing a lot of freshmen.”

There is no question that Calipari has had the most success at Kentucky when he is playing a lot of elite freshmen. That will be the case this season as the 5 signees gave Calipari the No. 1 overall recruiting class.

Over the weekend, all 4 signees put out a video to the BBN expressing their excitement to get to Lexington.

The 2023-24 team is going back to what Calipari does best, and hopefully, that will lead to a special season in Lexington.

You can tune into the McDonald’s All-American game on Tuesday night with the girl’s game starting at 6:30 pm ET and the boy’s game scheduled for 9:00 pm ET on ESPN.