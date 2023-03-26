Kentucky expresses interest in North Carolina transfer Puff Johnson

We are officially in the transfer portal part of the offseason as the Kentucky Wildcats will likely need to add some pieces to complete their 2023-24 roster.

On Sunday, Jon Rothstein reported that Kentucky has reached out to North Carolina transfer Puff Johnson.

Kentucky joins a long list that includes Indiana, Arizona State, TCU, West Virginia, Pitt, Oklahoma, LSU, Butler, Seton Hall, Tulane, Colorado State, Grand Canyon, UC Santa Barbara, and Duquesne.

North Carolina transfer Puff Johnson tells me that he's receiving interest from the following programs:



Kentucky

Indiana

Arizona State

TCU

West Virginia

Pitt

Oklahoma

LSU

Butler

Seton Hall

Tulane

Colorado State

Grand Canyon

UC Santa Barbara

Duquesne — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 26, 2023

Johnson played in 27 games for the Tar Heels this season but only started in 2 of those. However, he still averaged 16 minutes per game.

For the season, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds. It is likely that the Cats will need to add outside shooting to the roster and despite Johnson being known as a shooter, that has not translated to the college game.

Through his three-year career at UNC, Johnson is shooting just 24% from three, 38% from the field, and 65% from the free throw line.

Kentucky has expressed interest in Johnson, but there will be better options that will hit the portal moving forward.

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter for more UK news and views. Go Cats!