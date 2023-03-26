Sunday Headlines: FAU Edition

Good morning BBN.

With two tickets punched to the Final Four, the Elite Eight will continue this afternoon to get the two matchups set in Houston next weekend.

One of the teams that punched their ticket and continued a Cinderella type run is the Florida Atlantic Owls, as they knocked off Kansas State to make it to their first ever Final Four.

Despite the 9-seed ranking, FAU had a great regular season, and proved they know how to win games at an impressive clip. That is coming to their advantage during this tournament run.

With a real chance to make it to the National Championship, all signs point to Florida Atlantic not slowing down.

As for the rest of the Elite Eight, today’s action begins with San Diego State vs. Creighton at 2 pm ET on CBS. That will be followed by Miami vs. Texas at 5:05 pm ET.

Should be another good day of hoops.

Tweet(s) of the Day

An unprecedented season for the Owls #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/nQcabF84dG — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023

Started from the bottom, now they’re here.

Headlines

Ex-Philadelphia Eagles LB, Kentucky product Frank LeMaster dies at 71 - CatsPause

Ex-Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Frank LeMaster, a Kentucky Wildcats product, died Thursday, the franchise announced. LeMaster, part of the Eagles team that reached the Super Bowl during the 1980 season, was 71 years old.

Lorsung and Kowalik Set UK Records, Wildcats Drop Doubleheader – UK Athletics

Grace Lorsung set a new school record with seven runs batted in for a single game with seven and Kayla Kowalik broke the school record with her 455th career total base, but the No. 11 Kentucky Softball team lost both games of a doubleheader, 14-13 and 10-0 against Texas A&M.

Mark Stoops Fumes Following Kentucky Spring Practice - KSR

Mark Stoops was “frustrated, a little disappointed, a little pissed to be totally honest with you,” following Spring Practice No. 6.

Kentucky STUNT Falls to Arizona State on Saturday – UK Athletics

Arizona State came out red hot, winning all four of the points in the first quarter to take a big early lead. The Sun Devils would score four points in the second period as well, and Arizona State took an 8-1 lead into the half.

Todd McShay: Despite Improvements, Levis still behind Stroud, Young - KSR

Will Levis has shown that he’s coachable throughout the NFL Draft process, but not enough to soar ahead of his competition.

Laney Frye Breaks Her Own School Record for Most Par-or-Better Rounds, Jumps to a Tie for Third Place – UK Athletics

The Wildcats will tee off in the final round in a shotgun format Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, paired with leader and host Clemson (-7), second-place LSU (-4) and third-place Ole Miss (-3).

No. 22 Kentucky Stems Tide, Wins Series vs No. 25 Alabama – UK Athletics

UK (21-2, 5-0) jumped out to a 4-0 lead, saw it slashed to 4-3 in the fourth and responded by getting each of those three runs back in the next half-inning. The Cats are now 7-1 in true road contests and 21-1 since an opening day defeat.

Kentucky offense is dealing with roster turnover, offensive line rebuild during spring practice - KSR

The Kentucky offense was hit with a lot of change this offseason. That is making an impact in spring practice after a lackluster effort on Saturday.

Florida Atlantic tops Kansas State to reach first Final Four - USA Today

Alijah Martin scored a team-high 17 points and center Vlad Goldin had 14 points and 13 rebounds for FAU, which becomes the first Conference USA team to reach the national semifinals since Memphis in 2008.

