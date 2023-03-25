Two tickets to the Final Four will be punched this evening.

As Houston will be rocking next weekend, the question becomes what fans will be walking around the streets of Houston hoping their team brings home a National Championship.

Starting off the night will be an exciting matchup in New York. The Kansas State Wildcats will square off with the Florida Atlantic Owls at 6:09 pm on TBS.

Will Marquis Nowell and the Wildcats of Manhattan (KS) keep on dancing or will the Owls of Boca Raton keep the Cinderella story going?

You can watch every March Madness game with SlingTV.

Following up the first game on the East Coast, fans will then shift their attention to Las Vegas for the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the UCONN Huskies at 8:49 PM on TBS.

Will this finally be the Zags’ year, or will UCONN make another run to add another title?

Going to be a fun night of basketball once again. Let us know in the comments below who you think will punch their ticket to Houston next weekend!

Now, here is how you can watch and follow the action, plus the odds for each game via DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 9 FAU

Time: Saturday, March 25, 6:09 pm ET

Saturday, March 25, 6:09 pm ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Madison Square Garden, New York City Online Stream : SlingTV

: SlingTV Spread: Kansas State -1.5

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga

Time: Saturday, March 25, 8:49 pm ET

Saturday, March 25, 8:49 pm ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Spread: UConn -2

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 6 Creighton

Time: Sunday, March 26, 2 pm ET

Sunday, March 26, 2 pm ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky. Spread: Creighton -2

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 2 Texas