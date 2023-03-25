Saturday Headlines: Elite 8 Set Edition

The popular narrative that was started at the beginning of the season was that any team could win the tournament and that there were no super teams. That has been proven to be correct throughout the tournament and came to a head last night as both Alabama and Houston were ousted in the Sweet 16.

For the first time ever there are no one seeds in the Elite 8 and I can truly see any of the teams remaining win this thing.

The games today will be 9 Florida Atlantic vs. 3 Kansas State at 6:10 PM followed by 4 UConn vs. 3 Gonzaga at 8:50 PM. Go FAU and go UConn.

Tomorrow it will be 6 Creighton vs. 5 San Diego State at 2:20 PM and 5 Miami at 2 Texas.Go Aztecs and go Hurricanes.

And now for a public service announcement: Don’t believe any of these anonymous accounts on twitter claiming that Ugonna Onyenso is transferring and that Chris Livingston is transferring and that Rob Dillingham isn’t coming. We don’t know that and they don’t know that. They’re spreading message board rumors on Twitter in an attempt to gain followers and spread panic. Don’t fall into their attention grabbing trap.

End of PSA.

Tweets of the Day

, !



Final | UK 4, Alabama 3 (12)



This was for Eli Hill and all of Corbin! Angel in our OF! 16 straight wins. — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 25, 2023

These guys are on an absolute heater right now.

Just want to point out that the very best years that Nate Oats and Eric Musselman have ever had in college basketball would not make even the angriest Kentucky fans happy. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) March 25, 2023

I’m starting to come around to this. This doesn’t change my unhappiness with Calipari but I still would like him to be able to leave with success. A change isn’t coming anytime soon and pinning over two guys that have never made it past an Elite 8 is becoming less appealing.

Headlines

Will Levis draws praise after workout | Cats Pause- Will Levis put on a show yesterday for the NFL scouts.

Kentucky baseball extends their streak to 16 straight | Cats Illustrated- I don’t think many people expected much out of the UK Baseball team but they are having one helluva of a start to the season.

Oscar Tshiebwe appreciative of two years at Kentucky | Vaught’s Views- Tshiebwe was a great player but his lack of success in March leaves a complicated legacy of bit time numbers with many personal accolades without the wins.

Elite 8 picks | CBS- Please Uconn knock out the Zags and Drew Timme. Please.

San Diego State ousts Alabama | ESPN- I don’t think many tears were shed after villainous Alabama was booted from the tournament.

Houston falls as one seeds underperform | Sporting News- I’m never a believer in teams from outside of the power six conferences as a one seed.