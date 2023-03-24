Ugonna Onyenso could still leave Kentucky, per report

Just about a week removed from the Kentucky Wildcats’ loss to Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament, it appears that the wheels are already moving for each player on if they will be returning or leaving Lexington after this past season.

One player assumed to be on the roster is freshman big man, Ugonna Onyenso.

According to one report today, however, the BBN might want to take a step back on that situation.

According to Jack Pilgrim of KSR, Onyenso’s decision is “closer to a toss-up, than likely to return.”

“Closer to a toss-up than likely to return, to be frank. Schools would be highly interested, specifically those in the Big East,” Pilgrim says. “Kentucky will push for him to return and believes it can get him back for year two, but it’s just not the simple decision it should be.

“The Wildcats really aren’t in a position to lose both of Onyenso and Daimion Collins (who has an unbelievably difficult decision to make in his own right) — getting at least one of the two back will be crucial.”

Earlier this month John Calipari also spoke highly of Onyenso and the impact he could make with the Cats next season. Ugonna even mentioned himself that he would be returning for his sophomore season earlier this week.

It seems like there is some momentum that Onyenso, like most of the current roster, may not be in Lexington next season, so this will be something to monitor in the coming weeks.

And as Pilgrim also alluded to, there’s a very real chance that Daimion Collins enters the transfer portal and lands at a school closer to his Texas roots.

Be sure to check out the full KSR report, as well as their insight on what could happen with Chris Livingston.