NCAA Tournament SEC Roundup: Day 1 of the Sweet 16

With Day 1 in the books of the NCAA Tournament second weekend, all eyes will now be turning to the final day of the Sweet 16 with some big matchups happening for a date in the Elite Eight.

For the SEC they headed into the weekend with some momentum as they held three spots of the 16 teams left in the tournament.

After last night's matchups, only one remains in Alabama.

Arkansas advanced to their third straight Sweet 16, but Eric Musselman and his squad ran into a buzzsaw with the UCONN Huskies. Getting beat 88-65, the Razorbacks will now turn to the offseason looking to build a contending team once again.

Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers seemed to have the best path to a potential Final Four berth. The Vols came up just short once again, as the Florida Atlantic Owls continued their hot streak to secure an Elite Eight spot. FAU used a 29-16 run late in the second half to effectively win the game after trailing much of the way.

Now, all eyes turn to the No. 1 overall seed, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tide have easily been the most impressive team to this point in the tournament and will get a real test in the San Diego State Aztecs in Louisville this evening.

Being the only SEC team remaining can Nate Oats lead this talented Alabama team to a Final Four or will it all come to a halt in Kentucky this weekend?

Going to be a fun one to watch tonight.

Sweet 16 Games on Friday, March 24th

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs - 6:30 pm ET, TBS

No. 1 Houston Cougars vs. No. 5 Miami Hurricanes - 7:15 pm ET, CBS

No. 6 Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 15 Princeton Tigers - after Alabama-SDSU, TBS

No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 3 Xavier Musketeers - after Houston-Miami, CBS