Friday Headlines: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Edition

This weekend’s Sweet 16 began with two games that ended in opposite ways Thursday night.

The first East Region game between Kansas State and Michigan State was an overtime thriller that saw Kansas State come out on top, 98-93. Markquis Nowell continued his high level of play with 20 points and a career-high 19 assists, also an NCAA Tournament record.

The Big 12 Wildcats advance to the Elite Eight for the second time in five years.

Unlike KSU-MSU, the first game of the West Region was a blowout. UConn ran Arkansas out of the gym, 88-65. The Huskies built a 17-point lead at halftime and never looked back. UConn advances to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2014, when they beat Kentucky to win the national title. And, yes, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman indeed kept his shirt on after the game.

The second East Region game saw Tennessee take on Florida Atlantic. Despite being 5.5-point underdogs, the Owls outscored the Vols 40-28 in the second half and ultimately came away with a 62-55 win.

The night ended with an absolute thriller that saw Gonzaga and UCLA trade 3-point buckets in the closing seconds as the Bulldogs pulled out a 79-76 victory.

Friday’s slate of games features mostly higher seeds, though No. 15 Princeton will look to continue their Cinderella run.

Alabama and San Diego State will play the first South Region game in Louisville with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 PM ET. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Alabama is currently a 7.5-point favorite.

The second game in Louisville will be Creighton vs. Princeton. Creighton is the largest favorite of the day, with DraftKings Sportsbook showing them as 10-point favorites. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 PM ET.

Houston and Miami will play the first game of the Midwest Region, with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 PM ET. DraftKings Sportsbook is showing Houston as a 7.5-point favorite.

Texas and Xavier will be the final game of the evening, with tip-off scheduled for 9:45 PM ET. This matchup is the closest of the four, with DraftKings Sportsbook showing Texas as a 4.5-point favorite.

Tweet(s) of the Day

Tennessee as a top-4 seed in the NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/XUlrapc2KD — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 24, 2023

What a game. pic.twitter.com/LZOlfziu7j — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 24, 2023

The Madness continues.

Headlines

Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight, bounces Tennessee - ESPN

The Vols went six minutes during which they scored four points in the second half.

3-seed Gonzaga rallies past 2-seed UCLA, advances to Elite 8 - ESPN

Julian Strawther hit a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left, lifting Gonzaga to a wild 79-76 NCAA tournament win over UCLA in the Sweet 16.

Liam Coen evaluating options UK might have at center - Vaught’s Views

We could see a shift before fall arrives.

Tom Brady becomes minority owner of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces - ESPN

Pretty cool.

Women’s Swimming & Diving Puts Four on CSC Academic All-America Teams – UK Athletics

Caitlin Brooks, Izzy Gati, Lauren Poole and Anna Havens Rice represent Kentucky on the list.

Paul Finebaum says clock is “ticking loudly” for Calipari - Vaught’s Views

Patience is running thin for UK fans.

Ezekiel Elliott eyeing Eagles, Jets, Bengals, sources say - ESPN

Where will Zeke land?

Lot to like after watching UK football practice - Vaught’s Views

Taking a glance back at Tuesday’s open practice.

Yankees worth $7.1 billion as MLB team values rise - ESPN

Sheesh.

A case for Kentucky’s Antonio Reeves to stay and go - KSR

Would you like to see Reeves return?

Rhys Hoskins suffers torn ACL in Phillies’ spring game - ESPN

Tough break for Philadelphia.