Kentucky Football DBs coach Chris Collins earns contract extension

With spring practice now in full swing for the Kentucky Wildcats football team, it is also a time when we start to see current coaches agree to contract extensions or redo deals to remain in the Bluegrass State.

That is the case this week as defensive backs coach Chris Collins has agreed to a new two-year deal that will keep him in Lexington until 2025. Per UK’s Office of Legal Counsel, Collins is now set to make $375,000 in this first year of his contract and get a slight bump to $400,000 in Year 2.

Coming to Kentucky by way of Georgia State, Collins has been on staff since 2021 as he stepped into the position left by Steve Clinksdale as he left to return to Michigan. But ever since arriving on campus, Collins has made an impact on the field, as well as on the recruiting trail.

With solid ties to the Metro-Atlanta area, Collins has shown his ability to land some big-name players on the recruiting trail such as Grant Godfrey, Tavion Gadson, and Jaremiah Anglin all in the 2023 incoming freshman class.

His unit also ranked as the second-best pass defense in the SEC this past season, which was also good enough for seventh in the country.

It’s obvious that Collins has a bright future in the coaching ranks, and getting him to remain in Lexington for what hopefully will be longer than the next two seasons, is a huge win for the Kentucky program.