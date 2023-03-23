Bleav in Kentucky discusses the hoops season ending for UK, the Bat Cats surging, and more

The offseason has arrived for Kentucky men’s basketball, as the Wildcats fell in the Round of 32 to Kansas State.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy, Jalen Whitlow, and Aaron Gershon discussed what was a frustrating end to a frustrating season for John Calipari and co.

Among the topics covered in this week’s show include:

Another early ouster from the NCAA Tournament.

What’s next for the men’s basketball program?

The SEC can still have a big showing in the Big Dance.

Spring football rolls on.

Kentucky Baseball is surging.

And more!

