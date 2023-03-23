How to watch the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Even though the Kentucky Wildcats are out, the show does indeed go on. The Sweet 16 kicks off tonight and tomorrow, with teams punching their ticket to the Final Four on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s how you can watch each game.

There are four games tonight, kicking off with 3-seed Kansas State facing off against 7-seeded Michigan State. That game tips off at 6:30 pm ET on TBS.

During that game at 7:15, 8-seeded Arkansas vs 4-seeded UConn tips off over on CBS.

Following the conclusion of Kansas State and Michigan State, 9-seeded Florida Atlantic vs 4-seeded Tennessee will tip at 9 on TBS, and the East Region Final will be set after that.

Following the conclusion of Arkansas vs UConn in Las Vegas, 3-seeded Gonzaga vs 2-seeded UCLA will tip off at 9:45 on CBS. The West Region Final will be set after that game.

For Friday, 5-seeded San Diego State vs 1-seeded Alabama will tip it off first at 6:30 on TBS in Louisville.

During that game, 5-seeded Miami vs 1-seeded Houston tips off at 7:15 on CBS.

Following the conclusion of Alabama vs SDSU, 15-seeded Princeton vs 6-seeded Creighton tips off at 9 on TBS, with the South Region Final being set after that game ends.

At 9:45 on CBS, 3-seeded Xavier vs 2-seeded Texas will tip for a chance to head to the Midwest Region Final.

A lot of new faces in the Sweet 16 for the first time in many years, so it should be an exciting finish coming down the stretch. It should also be another big showing for the SEC with three teams in position to make the Final Four.

