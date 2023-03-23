How many SEC teams will make it to the Elite Eight?

The Sweet 16 has been set for a few days, but with tip-off just hours away, it’s time to look at who will be representing the SEC and what the odds are that they’re able to make it to the Elite Eight.

While many more entered the tournament, the conference is down to just three programs. 4-seed Tennessee will be taking on 9-seed Florida Atlantic. The Vols are one of the heavier favorites in this round, as DraftKings Sportsbook has it at Tennessee -5.5.

No. 1 overall seed Alabama will be taking on 5-seed San Diego State in Louisville. The Tide are currently 7.5-point favorites via DraftKings.

To cap off the SEC, 8-seed Arkansas will be taking on 4-seed UConn. The Huskies are a 4-point favorite, according to DraftKings. The Razorbacks will be the only team with plus-money odds on the moneyline, currently sitting at (+165, a $100 bet nets $165 profit for a $265 total return).

At DraftKings, picking all three teams to win the moneyline carries +392 odds. The implied win probability of 392/1 odds is 0.25%.

Arkansas sits No. 18 on Kenpom’s ranking, while Tennessee is No. 6, and Alabama is No. 2. All three have a decent chance to continue in the tournament, but the odds for all to advance are slim.

Kentucky actually had a straight-up record of 3-2 against the three remaining SEC teams. That said, how many, of the three, do you think will advance to the Elite Eight?

