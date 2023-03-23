Thursday Headlines: Scott Padgett remembers the shot vs. Duke

Yesterday marked the 25th anniversary of one of the more satisfying NCAA Tournament wins in Kentucky Basketball history.

In the 1998 tournament, the Wildcats made an incredible comeback in an Elite 8 matchup against the Duke Blue Devils, coming from behind 17 in the second half to get a win and eventually a national championship.

One of the biggest moments in that game was a three-pointer by Scott Padgett with about 39 seconds on the clock that gave the Cats an 84-81 lead.

On the 25-year anniversary of that shot, Padgett looked back at that game in an article with Cats Pause.

It’s a really well-done piece and worth a read today if you get a chance.

For what it's worth, this was my favorite part.

“So when I hit that 3-pointer, I was yelling on the outside but in my head I’m like, ‘In your face Christian Laettner.’ I never played against Laettner in college, I was never on that team. But there was a part of me that was like, ‘We finally got you back.’”

Tweet of the Day

❌ No Kansas

❌ No Kentucky

❌ No Duke

❌ No North Carolina



This will be just the second men's Sweet 16 without the "blue bloods" since 1980.



H/T @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/0nY9XFoUcP — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 19, 2023

This stat is still weird to me.

Headlines

Will we see a shakeup of Kentucky Basketball’s coaching staff? - Herald Leader

We’ll have at least one new assistant.

Stay-or-go decisions will shape UK offseason - Cats Pause

A lot of unknowns with this group.

Speed could carve out role for Kentucky’s Dekel Crowdus - KSR

Crowdus brings that unique ability to the wide receiver room.

Zion Williamson could return for final few regular season games - ESPN

He’s been cleared for activity.

Armando Bacot is returning to UNC - Bleacher Report

Bacot will use his final year of eligibility to try to help Carolina get back to the tournament.

Carlos Boozer’s son is the Gatorade National Player of the Year - Yahoo

Cameron Boozer is one of the top prospects in the country.

Dana Altman went off about low attendance at Oregon’s NIT game - CBS

There were reportedly around 3,300 people in attendance.