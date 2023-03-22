Wednesday Headlines: Rick Pitino takes a jab at John Calipari

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats were bounced from the NCAA Tournament on Sunday following their narrow loss to Kansas State in the Round of 32. There are lots of questions surrounding the future of certain players, Calipari’s expectations for next season, etc.

But Kentucky fans can likely assume it will be at least a few weeks before they learn any answers to those questions. So, in the meantime, the news of former Kentucky basketball head coach Rick Pitino landing the St. John’s head coaching job has made headlines.

Pitino was introduced as the HC on Tuesday, and it appears Pitino has multiple reasons to take St. John’s to a Final Four.

Only two coaches have taken three different programs to a Final Four:



- John Calipari

- Rick Pitino



During an introduction interview with ESPN, Rick Pitino says, "I want to take St. John's to another Final Four, so I can get rid of Calipari off my resume."



Rent Free. pic.twitter.com/EDW8jsasXb — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) March 21, 2023

The relationship between Calipari and Pitino has always been sort of a mystery. Some will tell you they can’t stand each other, while others deem the “feud” between the two to mostly be a bunch of talk.

Nearly a decade ago, Pitino told Seth Davis he doesn’t consider he and Calipari to have “ever been enemies” and he doesn’t think they’ve “ever been true friends.” He said they’ve been “friendly” and he isn’t a “hater.”

Pitino’s remark from his press conference may deem otherwise, but could also be a joke. However, Pitino isn’t the type of guy known for joking around.

James Streble wrote six years ago that he believes the rumored feud between Calipari and Pitino is mostly “BS.”

Of course, a lot can change in a decade and in six years. But if Pitino’s comment on Tuesday was serious, then it appears he indeed isn’t a huge fan of being associated with Calipari.

