Mel Kiper Jr. projects Colts to trade up for Will Levis in latest ESPN mock draft

Will Levis might have the highest ceiling of any quarterback set to hear their name called in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3 quarterback has arguably the biggest arm available, and that has helped him soar up draft boards.

Now a consensus top-15 pick, Levis has been mocked as high as No. 1 by some. In Mel Kiper Jr.’s most recent mock draft, Levis is taken third off the board by the Indianapolis Colts, who would have to trade up their current spot at No. 4.

“If you’re the Colts and you see other teams going up there to get the quarterback, you’ve got to (trade) up there. Levis could be your QB1. There are teams that think he is coming out of that offense with two coordinators. Terrible O-line this year. Lost his top receiver. Maybe that points to (Colts) going to No. 3 to get their QB1. Don’t think that he might not be their No. 1 quarterback on the board just because (Young and Stroud) went first,” Kiper said on a podcast.

Levis spent two seasons at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky, where he immediately stepped into the spotlight. In his first season with the Cats, Levis had 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He followed that up with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 games. Levis also ended his four-year career with 742 rushing yards and an additional 17 rushing touchdowns, showing the use of his size.

With the Panthers trading up to No. 1, they are expected to select Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. With Bryce Young then expected to be taken off the board, Levis, who has the height and arm strength, to shine in the NFL, could be the player teams in need of a quarterback reach for.

With just weeks until he hears his name heard, there will undoubtedly be some rumblings that Levis could be taken in the top-three overall selections.