Vito Tisdale dismissed from Kentucky Football

Kentucky defensive back Vito Tisdale has been dismissed from the program, the school announced Tuesday.

“Vito Tisdale has been dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules,” the school said in a statement on Twitter. “We have no additional comment on the matter.”

A former 4-star recruit in the 2020 class from Bowling Green (KY), Tisdale was set to play significant snaps across the secondary this coming season. He missed the entire 2022 season due to a knee injury suffered in spring football but has fully recovered from that.

Leading into this spring period, head coach Mark Stoops said Tisdale was cleared to fully practice.

“Vito’s back. And he’s close to full go. He’s not limited. He’s out there and able to go,” Stoops said.

Tisdale was previously involved in the frat house skirmish during the 2021 offseason. He was later cited for marijuana possession in July of 2021.

While he’s played mainly at safety, Tisdale was expected to play cornerback more before this latest setback, which appears to have ended his career in Lexington.

Tisdale has since released the following statement on Twitter: