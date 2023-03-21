CBS Sports mock draft has Will Levis going No. 1

The Kentucky Wildcats added Penn State transfer Will Levis for the 2021 season, and his stock immediately shot up after scouts quickly realized the 6-foot-3 quarterback had a cannon of an arm and an NFL frame.

While he still played well, 2022 wasn’t the best showing for the star quarterback. However, the intangibles, which include his ability to run, are still there, and they could make him a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He may go as high as No. 1. CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards broke down why the Panthers may go Levis with the top overall pick.

“Carolina controls its own fate after moving up from No. 9 overall. The Panthers really like Will Levis, and he fits the mold of a Frank Reich quarterback. I am not saying with certainty that he will be the No. 1 overall selection, but I think it would be naïve to ignore the possibility. In 2018, everyone thought the Browns were leaning towards Sam Darnold or Josh Allen until they took Baker Mayfield,” Edwards said.

The Panthers traded to No. 1, and the oddsmakers believe the move was for Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. Bryce Young, prior to the trade, was the betting favorite to be taken with the top pick.

Levis may have a high ceiling and lower floor than any other top quarterback. Anthony Richardson is also in the conversation to go No. 1. But, Levis could have the strongest arm of all and present a Josh Allen-like upside.

Levis ended last season with 2,406 passing yards in 11 games and 19 touchdowns. His 10 interceptions, a couple of which certainly weren’t his fault, clouded his otherwise impressive season.

Levis is a consensus first-round pick, but he’s been taken anywhere from No. 1 to No. 9, so it’ll be interesting who ends up taking a swing on the 23-year-old.