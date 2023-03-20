Kentucky Basketball set to play in a summer event in Toronto this July

The Kentucky Wildcats' season came to a halt Sunday, as they fell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Kansas State.

Despite the loss, the Cats are already looking ahead to next season and the No. 1 overall recruiting class that is coming in. And it looks like we’ll get an early peak at them.

Similar to the Big Blue Bahamas tour this past summer, John Calipari and Chin Coleman have revealed there will be another summer event for the upcoming team.

On his last Monday-night radio show of the season, Calipari hinted at a summer event that Kentucky was reached out to participate in.

Not giving much info, Coleman spoke after Coach Cal and mentioned Toronto as the destination.

And according to Jack Pilgrim of KSR, UK will be representing Team USA and playing in an International competition this July. More details will be revealed at a later date.

John Calipari said he wouldn't reveal any details about Kentucky's summer trip, but Chin Coleman jumped on right afterward and said the Cats would play in Toronto



So there ya go.



With a young team incoming, playing against some seasoned vets can only help prepare this team for what will once again be a loaded schedule for Kentucky.

After a disappointing season, a lot of pressure will be shifted to the 2023-24 team. Getting an early look against some solid teams should be fun.