Reed Sheppard named 2023 Kentucky Mr. Basketball

The impressive high school career of future Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard added one more superlative.

On Sunday afternoon, the North Laurel star was named Kentucky Mr. Basketball.

“Growing up in Kentucky, everybody wants to be Mr. Basketball,” Sheppard said. “Being able to be here and finally win it, it’s a really special moment for me. Not a lot of people get to say that they won it, so being able to is an unbelievable experience.”

For the 2023 season, Sheppard almost averaged a triple-double with 22.1 points, 8.5 assists, 8.5 rebounds, and 4 steals per game.

Sheppard led North Laurel back to Rupp Arena after winning back-to-back 13th Region titles but fell 60-54 to the 2022 state champion, George Rogers Clark.

Heading to play for John Calipari and Kentucky next season, Sheppard will be the 5th Kentucky Mr. Basketball to play for Calipari joining Darius Miller (2008), Jon Hood (2009), Dominique Hawkins (2013), and Dontaie Allen (2019).

Sheppard was also named a McDonald’s All-American becoming the 5th player from the state to play for Kentucky and be a McDonald’s All-American joining Dirk Minniefield (1979), Winston Bennett (1983), Rex Chapman (1986), and Rajon Rondo (2004).

After an outstanding high school career, Sheppard will be a part of the No. 1 overall recruiting class headed to Kentucky next season.

