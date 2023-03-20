Monday Headlines: The Season Ends Edition

Kentucky was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, falling 75-69 to Kansas State. Poor shooting, unnecessary turnovers and poor rim defense led to the loss.

It’s been a tough five months for Kentucky basketball fans. Coming in to the year, the Wildcats were ranked No. 4 but quickly fell out of the Associated Press rankings entirely.

There were some bright spots for fans — like beating Tennessee on the road AND at home — but still too many smears on their resume to expect much come postseason time.

The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 21-10 record and posted just a 1-2 record in the postseason. “Mediocre” records in the regular season and flopping in the postseason has been the constant over the last several years. Is that the new norm for Kentucky? Fans hold their team to high standards (rightfully so) and patience seems to be running out.

John Calipari said after the team’s loss to Kansas State that he expects all six of his seniors — Antonio Reeves, Brennan Canada, CJ Fredrick, Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Sahvir Wheeler — to leave. Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston are also expected to declare for the NBA Draft, though there is a chance Livingston decides to return for another year.

Kentucky does have the top recruiting class coming in next season. But how many times have fans seen the Wildcats land both high recruits and sought-after transfers yet the season ends much earlier than expected?

There are lots of questions heading into the offseason.

Cason Wallace on his freshman year at Kentucky: "I loved every moment of this year. Getting to know all of these players, not even as players, but as men. Creating lifelong bonds with them." — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) March 19, 2023

Will miss watching him in a Kentucky uniform.

