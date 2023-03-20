John Calipari and Wildcats recap Kansas State, plus postgame notes

The Kentucky Wildcats’ season came to an end Sunday with a loss to Kansas State.

Kansas State's win was cultivated by multiple late-game three-pointers. A season full of ups and downs ended in heartbreaking fashion. Despite 25 points from Oscar Tshiebwe and 21 from Cason Wallace, the Cats just couldn’t get it done.

This is not the way the Big Blue Nation would have wanted to end this season, but there were some high moments, and they got to enjoy one of the greatest ever to don the blue and in white in Oscar Tshiebwe.

After the game, John Calipari and several players discussed the game in what was a very emotional locker room.

Oscar Tshiebwe

There is no doubt about it that Oscar Tshiebwe is one of the best to ever to do it in the blue and white.



Antonio Reeves

Antonio Reeves has been one of the hottest players we have seen down the stretch and just went cold tonight.



You have to hate it for someone who has done so well!



Jacob Toppin

And here are the final postgame notes of the season via UK Athletics.

Team Records and Series Notes

Kentucky is 22-12 overall. Kansas State is 25-9.

UK leads the series 9-2, including 2-2 in the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky and Coach John Calipari in the NCAA Tournament

Kentucky is now 130-54 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky holds NCAA records for most tournament appearances (60) and most games played (184). UK is second for most victories (130) and fourth in winning percentage (.707, 130-54).

UK is 28-8 in “round of 32” games in the NCAA Tournament. (Note that in various tournaments they were designated as first-round games, second-round games, or third-round games.)

UK is 1-2 as a No. 6 seed in the tournament since seedings began in 1980 (0-1 in 1982).

UK is 32-10 in the NCAA Tournament under Calipari. Since he took over in the 2009-10 season, going into this year’s tournament, no team has more:

NCAA Tournament wins – 31

Final Four appearances – four

Elite Eight appearances – seven

Sweet 16 appearances – eight

Team Notes

The game featured 12 ties and 12 lead changes, with Kansas State not taking the lead for good until less than three minutes to go.

UK won the rebounding 44-25, leading to a 17-7 advantage in second-chance points.

UK is 22-7 this season when winning the rebounding.

Kentucky has a 2-3 record in the Greensboro Coliseum. The three games prior to this year were regular-season tilts vs. North Carolina in December of 1960, 1967 and 1973.

Player Notes

Oscar Tshiebwe had 25 points and 18 rebounds, his 20 th double-double of the season.

had 25 points and 18 rebounds, his 20 double-double of the season. His total of 48 double-doubles in 66 UK games is second-most in school history.

He is the only SEC player in the last 25 years to have multiple seasons of 20 or more double-doubles.

It was his second game this season with at least 25 points and 15 rebounds, also the Georgia home game (37 and 24).

In his three NCAA Tournament games at Kentucky, Tshiebwe averaged 21 points and 19.7 rebounds per game.

He has 1,117 points in his two seasons at Kentucky and today became the 48 th player in UK history to reach 1,100.

player in UK history to reach 1,100. He has 952 rebounds in 66 games at UK, setting the school record for rebounding average with 14.4 per game. The previous record is 13.4 boards per game by Cliff Hagan in the early 1950s

He has 952 rebounds at UK and moved past Kenny Walker (942) for sixth place on the UK career rebound list.

Despite continuing to deal with injury issues, Cason Wallace had perhaps his best game as a Wildcat with 21 points – making 9 of 11 from the field – along with a career-high nine rebounds and team-best four assists.

had perhaps his best game as a Wildcat with 21 points – making 9 of 11 from the field – along with a career-high nine rebounds and team-best four assists. It was his fourth 20-point game of the season.

Chris Livingston had 11 points and seven rebounds, his seventh double-figure scoring game of the season.

Coach John Calipari

Calipari has an 832-253 all-time on-court record and is 387-113 in 14 seasons at UK.

UK is 69-49 (58.5%) against ranked competition under Calipari.

Calipari is 169-58 (74.4%) as a collegiate head coach in games played in March and April.

Calipari is 2-2 vs. Kansas State, including 1-2 while at Kentucky.

In the First Half

Kentucky starters were Cason Wallace , Antonio Reeves, Chris Livingston, Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe for the eighth time, becoming the most-used starting lineup of the season. This lineup had a 5-3 record.

, and for the eighth time, becoming the most-used starting lineup of the season. This lineup had a 5-3 record. CJ Fredrick was UK’s first substitute at the 13:22 mark.

was UK’s first substitute at the 13:22 mark. Kentucky led by as many as eight points at 17-9.

Kansas State ended the half on a 12-4 run to take a 29-26 lead into halftime.

Tshiebwe led the Wildcats with a first-half double-double, 11 points and rebounds.

UK is now 3-12 this season when trailing at halftime.

In the Second Half