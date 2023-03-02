SEC Tournament seeding scenarios for Kentucky Basketball

The Kentucky Wildcats had a chance to secure the 3-seed in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday night, but unfortunately, they could not get the win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Now, the Cats can be anywhere from the 3-seed and getting a double-bye to being the 5-seed and having to play on Thursday.

So, with the regular season coming to an end on Saturday, here are the SEC Tournament seeding scenarios to keep an eye on for the Cats on Saturday.

Kentucky still controls its own destiny for the 3-seed. A win over the Arkansas Razorbacks will give the Cats the double-bye and the late game next Friday night.

If Kentucky loses to Arkansas, then the results of Missouri Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers will determine what seed the Cats will get.

A Kentucky loss, a Missouri win, and a Tennessee win will give the Cats the 5-seed in Nashville, and they will play the second game on Thursday afternoon.

A Kentucky loss, a Missouri win, and a Tennessee loss will make the Cats the 4-seed giving them a double-bye, and they would play the second game on Friday afternoon.

A Kentucky loss, a Missouri loss, and a Tennessee win also results in the Cats getting the 4-seed in Nashville.

A Kentucky loss, a Missouri loss, and a Tennessee loss will keep the Cats as a 3-seed playing the late game Friday night.

BBN will have three games to follow all around the same time as Kentucky vs. Arkansas and Tennessee vs. Auburn both tip-off at 2:00 pm, while Ole Miss vs. Missouri starts at 3:30 pm.

Thankfully, @WildcatsTongue on Twitter created a chart of the seeding scenarios and added in the odds of each one based on KenPom projections.

I have added odds based on KenPom projections to this chart. The most likely scenario is UK earns a 3-seed either by beating Arky, or by Mizzou and Tennessee losing.



However, there are relatively even odds between a 3, 4, and 5 seed. Gonna be a "fun" Saturday of SEC basketball pic.twitter.com/i2hdVfIK8v — WT - Don't Switch Up (@WildcatsTongue) March 2, 2023

