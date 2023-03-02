Cason Wallace injury update

The Kentucky Wildcats took a tough loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday night, 68-66.

During the second half of the game, freshman guard Cason Wallace exited with a lower-leg injury and did not return to the floor.

After the game, John Calipari gave a quick update on what he has heard about Wallace’s injury to this point.

“Cason got X-ray’d, he’s fine. Didn’t swell. I’m hoping he’s OK for Saturday, but we’ll see,” Calipari said.

With Sahvir Wheeler out over the last several weeks, Wallace has taken over the primary point-guard duties and the team has flourished.

After a big game against Auburn on Saturday, it seemed all things were clicking for the Cats on the offensive end of the floor, especially with Wallace directing the traffic.

Now with a huge game on Saturday against Arkansas, the Cats very well could be shorthanded against a talented Razorback team inside Bud Walton Arena.