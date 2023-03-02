Thursday Headlines: On to Arkansas Edition

Well, that was not a fun game last night.

On Senior Night, a night of celebration, the Cats came out flat offensively, shooting just 32 percent from the floor and going 3-19 from three.

Despite that, Kentucky found itself in a spot to win in the final minute, but couldn’t close out the game as Vanderbilt’s Jordan Wright capped off a big night off the bench with a free throw line jumper in the final seconds to steal the win.

It was the first win for the Commodores against Kentucky since the Kevin Stallings administration in Nashville.

The loss brings Kentucky back down to earth a little bit after riding a wave of momentum from a 4-game winning streak and puts a little more importance on Kentucky’s game on Saturday in Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Wildcats will have revenge on their minds after Arkansas came into Rupp Arena almost a month ago and handed the Cats a 15-point loss.

The Razorbacks have lost back-to-back games, but have done a pretty good job of playing well at Bud Walton Arena.

A win clinches the 3-seed in the SEC Tournament for the Cats. A loss sets up a possible tie-breaker for the third spot.

Overall, last night was a night to forget, but now, it’s on to Arkansas.

Tweet of the Day

For the first time ever, Vanderbilt defeated Kentucky in Lexington in both men’s basketball and football in the same school year — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 2, 2023

That just makes me sad.

Headlines

Seven things to know from last night’s loss - Herald Leader

Just the 6th Senior Day/Night loss in Rupp Arena.

Chris Livingston has a lot to gain in a second year at Kentucky - Cats Pause

Really hoping to see a sophomore Chris Livingston in Lexington.

Maddie Scherr shows unmatched grit in SEC Tournament win - KSR

She definitely played a key role in the win.

Arrest warrant issued for top prospect Jalen Carter - ESPN

Not good for the former Georgia Bulldog.

Cason Wallace projected in lottery - Bleacher Report

Wallace is looking more confident in his playmaking.

Antoine Davis is within reach of the scoring record - Yahoo

Davis needs one more big game.

The Rockets want to reunite with James Harden - CBS

Doesn’t make much sense for the Rockets.