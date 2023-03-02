NFL Network analyst thinks Dak Prescott is the best comparison for Will Levis

The Kentucky Wildcats have been developing NFL prospects at a high rate in the last few years, and former Penn State transfer quarterback Will Levis is no different.

Levis is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks off the board with some mock drafts placing him above Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

The unique size and arm strength combination is why Levis has gained so much traction in the past few weeks. Despite having what many may be considered a down season, Levis still has the intangibles to be a star at the next level.

What current player does he most resemble though? NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah thinks it is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, which, many in Lexington, may not take kindly to given Prescott’s reputation in the NFL postseason.

Jeremiah starts out by saying the ceiling could be that of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen; however, that’s a high bar to set for any incoming athlete.

“Other quarterbacks you try and compare him to? I mean, that’s tough. As an athlete, I think there’s some comparison to Ryan Tannehill when he was coming out. I think you look at his frame, Dak Prescott is one. I think that’s a fair comp for him. Same conference, same build, same toughness. The stuff on Dak, when you talk to the coaches there, you know, worker, intelligent, tough, winner. Like, you’ll hear all those exact same things said about Will Levis. They rave about him. As I think about it, that might end up being the best comparison,” Jeremiah said via CatsPause.com’s Josh Edwards.

Prescott, while he hasn’t brought a Super Bowl to Dallas, has been among the most prolific quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s had two seasons of over 4,400 passing yards and 30 or more touchdowns. Levis should have that same upside as he had over 2,800 yards through the air season ago.

The stature is there as well with Levis coming in at 6-foot-3. The arm strength and turnover-prone nature are also both things you could relate Levis to Prescott with. However, as Jeremiah noted, Levis is also a winner, like Dak.